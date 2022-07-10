Weekend link dump for July 10

“It’s Hard to Overstate the Danger of the Voting Case the Supreme Court Just Agreed to Hear”.

“The fall of Roe could also be disastrous for IVF: Since the process often produces extra embryos, which for the anti-choice movement still constitute life that should be protected, states may decide to impose restrictions on the practice or outlaw it altogether. But regardless of what happens to IVF, there is the question of the fate of the embryos that are currently being stored, and who will pay for that storage if the creators of the embryos can’t.”

“Why roller coaster loops aren’t circular anymore”.

“The president and Congress can check SCOTUS’ power when they believe the justices have exceeded their mandate. This might be the best way to save the court from itself.”

“Almost from the beginning of this series of blockbuster hearings, the [January 6] committee has been up-front about its intention not just to tell the truth, but to do so bluntly and directly.”

Let’s go, Brandon Brundidge.

“Doctors in red states are reporting a huge spike in demand for vasectomies and tubal ligations as Americans react to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

“Sounds Like Ron DeSantis Needs To Ban Taking Kids To Contemporary Christian Concerts!”

“More guns in public means more lost and stolen guns, which supply a criminal black market, and laws enshrining the right to carry weapons sap the ability of police to actually investigate gun crimes. Right to carry laws are associated with a stunning 35 percent increase in gun thefts, a 13 percent decline in violent crime clearance rates, and as a result, a 29 percent increase in firearm crime, especially robberies. Ostensibly law-abiding gun owners, like those who would automatically get the right to carry a gun in public in a post-Bruen world, can make America a more violent place even if they aren’t actually acting out Bernard Goetz fantasies.”

“During the Baby Scoop Era, the toxic mix of a lack of sex education, birth control, and a post-war boom in premarital sex, led to a baby boom and increasing numbers of unmarried pregnant women. Many of these women and teenagers were sent to maternity homes where they would have their babies in secret, then place them up for adoption and return to their lives as if nothing had happened.”

RIP, Robert Curl, Nobel Prize winning chemist at Rice University, who was on the team that discovered a new form of carbon known as “buckyballs”. Curl was also a fixture on the local tournament bridge scene, and I had the pleasure of sitting down against him any number of times back in the day. He was well-liked in that community and at Rice, and he will be missed. You should read the Rice University news release about him as well.

Lock him up.

Lock them up.

Disbar them all, at the very least.

RIP, Kazuki Takahashi, Japanese manga artist who created Yu-Gi-Oh!.

RIP, James Caan, longtime movie star best known for The Godfather.

“Fact Check: 99% of the World’s Population Gets Sunlight at the Same Moment on July 8″.

RIP, Tony Sirico, actor best known as Paulie Walnuts on The Sopranos. Rolling Stone has a lovely article about him as well.

