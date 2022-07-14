Texas blog roundup for the week of July 11

The Texas Progressive Alliance mourns the victims of yet another mass shooting as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff discusses the two most recent polls of the Governor’s race.

Stace ruminates (sort of) on his Thoughts on Viernes about migrant deaths, Abbott’s border boondoggle, and the latest on COVID-19.

Written on the just-passed Fourth, SocraticGadfly offers an expanded book review of “Oh Say Can You Hear, with an in-depth, nuanced take on the National Anthem, including the controversial third verse, and on Francis Scott Key.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Grits for Breakfast covers the history of prosecuting abortion charges in Texas, and notes that the criminal justice reform movement is ill-suited to handle this development.

James Moore delves into the mind of Greg Abbott.

Texas 2036 warns of the wildfire risk this year.

Robert Rivard reminds us that the Highland Park mass shooter, like the Uvalde mass shooter, could have been stopped before they went on their rampages.

Jay Jordan reported on a Houston anti-fascist group protecting a family drag show against anti-LGBTQ disrupters.

