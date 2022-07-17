Weekend link dump for July 17

“The highest Court in the most powerful nation in the world appears to have decided that it only needs to follow the law when it feels like it.”

“In one corner, there are laws and contracts and old-school conventions about the way negotiations work—most notably, the concept that when someone signs papers agreeing to do something, they have to do it or pay a penalty. In the other corner is complete and total bullshit, wielded by a bullshitter who is attempting to worm his way to a preferred outcome on the strength of being not just the richest person in the world, but also the most annoying. It is a heavyweight bout between how business is done by most people and how it is done by one person. We are all about to locate the outer limit of what hucksterism can achieve.”

“Guns account for most suicides and are almost entirely responsible for an overall rise in homicides across the country from 2018 to 2021, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

“The Department of Defense, bound by the funding restrictions of the Hyde Amendment, can cover abortions only for people whose pregnancies were the result of rape or incest or endanger the life of the pregnant person. Emergency and convalescent leave policies and the process to request sick leave will also remain unchanged, according to the memo. But because the department does not cover other abortions, service members who do not report rape or incest, or whose lives are not immediate endangered by pregnancy, must find their own providers and pay out of pocket. This has huge implications for people who, though employed by the federal government and based on federal property, need to seek health care off base. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe on June 24, more than a dozen states immediately ended abortion or set in motion policies to severely limit access. Several hundred thousand service members are stationed on bases in these states by no choice of their own.”

“Has the Netflix Algorithm Finally Eaten Itself?”

The people who do the subtitles for Stranger Things had a lot of fund doing them.

“FDA will consider over-the-counter birth control pill“. Yes, please.

“A new bill could help protect the census after Trump-era interference”. Yes, yes, a thousand times yes.

This is some kind of bullshit: Family Research Council Is Now A Church In Eyes Of The IRS. You need to reverse this, IRS.

“Basically, it’s like the way you’d approach someone who wasn’t famous but just someone you wanted to get to know: Don’t come on too strong.”

So Twitter has sued Elon Musk for trying to weasel out of his agreement to buy them at an inflated price. By all rights, Musk should lose, but with the reality distortion field that surrounds him, anything can happen.

Lock him up.

“The rise and fall of 3AC, as their Singapore-based fund was known, parallels the transformation of crypto. What started with speculation on a few well-known coins such as Bitcoin and Ether became an interdependent industry of tokens linked to other tokens, crypto companies acting like banks offering depositors double-digit yields, and lots of borrowing by traders looking to juice their returns. The rapid growth of this infrastructure helped push up crypto prices and 3AC’s fortunes; when prices turned this year, 3AC unraveled and may have even accelerated the decline. For all the complexity of the new crypto ecosystem—the “smart contracts,” reams of online white papers, and heady talk of decentralized finance—it still proved to be a giant wager on the simple idea that there would always be more buyers for digital coins and prices would mostly keep going up.”

“The Jan. 6 committee hearings have been among the most dramatic and significant congressional investigations into the conduct of a White House in our nation’s history. They reflect months of research, painstaking work by investigators, and testimony from dozens of Trump officials, law enforcement officers and election experts. But a key component has been a small club of women who have provided critical testimony and created a support structure for one another to combat the intense backlash it’s produced.”

“These hearings show that Trump, through his lawyers, lied to Congress about the events of Jan. 6 in his second impeachment trial in denying that the then-president had meant to spark violence. In so doing, he undermined the constitutional process of impeachment—as well as the peaceful transition of power.”

“What this 10-year-old went through is a national shame and a personal tragedy. And all of that was before she became a viral news story and a political football. Who could possibly blame her, or her family, for wanting to maintain her privacy?”

“Celsius, the crypto trading platform that halted all withdrawals a month ago and filed for bankruptcy yesterday, has a $1.2 billion sized hole in its balance sheet, according to a bankruptcy filing and new report from the Financial Times. What does that mean for users? You’re probably not getting all your money back, if you see some at all.”

You can thank Brian Krebs for making the Internet a slightly better place, at least for a few days.

RIP, Adam Wade, singer, actor, and the first Black host of a network TV game show.

“IOC reinstates Jim Thorpe as sole winner of 1912 Olympic decathlon and pentathlon”.

