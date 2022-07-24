Weekend link dump for July 24

Is there anybody out there?

“I mean, it’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike. They’ve been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons. Even in Season 1, they hinted at that and slowly, slowly grew that storyline. I think for Season 4, it was just me playing this character who loves his best friend but struggles with knowing if he’ll be accepted or not, and feeling like a mistake and like he doesn’t belong. Will has always felt like that.”

“How Providers Are Planning to Innovate Around Abortion Access Deserts”.

Don’t let Mike Pence off the hook for the January 6 insurrection.

“We’re Beginning to Suspect That Not Everyone Sees Us as Their Moral Betters”.

“Here Are the States That Incentivize Filming and Also Outlaw Abortion“. So don’t make your movies or TV shows in those states. Those of you now filming in Georgia, you’re on the clock.

“Pregnant Women Can’t Get Divorced in Missouri”.

“Reproductive endocrinologists are joining the abortion rights movement to protect IVF and fertility care. But would they help write laws to ban abortions if it meant saving IVF?”

RIP, Mickey Rooney, Jr, actor, original Mouseketeer, member of the Willie Nelson band, and son of Mickey Rooney.

Now is your chance to learn how to speak High Valyrian, the language used by Daenerys Targaryen.

“Every official establishment of religion is a violation of free exercise. Free exercise requires no establishment. The two clauses are necessarily complementary.”

Lots of former Trump officials want to testify before the January 6 commission now.

Sue his ass.

“A Brief History of Nobody Wants to Work Anymore”.

Lock them up.

“Yet the current state of politics puts Pape and his colleagues in a tricky situation. Can a fact-based approach prevail when many of the subjects — people who supported overturning a presidential election through violent means — subscribe to a conspiracy theory called the Big Lie, the claim that the 2020 election was stolen? Or when other Trump allies, including some of the very politicians who were forced to evacuate the Capitol, have downplayed, even defended, the insurrection? How can researchers avoid the trappings of politics when facts themselves are deemed partisan?”

“One of the great tragedies of the Senate’s climate failure this week is that fossil fuel workers are going to bear the brunt of their failure, in spite of their claims to be on their side. And there is no better place to see that tragedy than West Virginia.”

“One way or another, it’s hard to believe anything other than the obvious: those texts were damning enough that the Secret Service knew it would get in more trouble for keeping them than for erasing them—no matter how much trouble they’d get into for erasing them.”

RIP, Johnny Egan, former player, coach, and broadcaster for the Houston Rockets.

Of course the Former Guy is a supporter of the Saudi golf tour.

Please enjoy these photos and video of Josh Hawley running away from his insurrectionist buddies like the little bitch he is. And here’s some more derision and mockery, all of which he richly deserves and will hopefully haunt him forever.

