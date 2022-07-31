Weekend link dump for July 31

The oldest teenagers on TV.

“Agrivoltaics pairs agriculture (including grazing) and solar power production on the same plot of land.”

“The [Respect For Marriage Act] would repeal DOMA, directing the federal government to recognize same-sex couples’ lawful marriages. But it also goes further, compelling states to recognize same-sex marriages performed elsewhere—even if the Supreme Court overturns Obergefell and restores states’ authority to refuse marriage licenses to same-sex couples.”

“There’s a storm brewing in Hollywood’s creative community, just as the largest unions and employers are preparing to wrestle anew at the contract bargaining table.”

“If a baseball team is a brotherhood, the bullpen can sometimes feel a bit like a set of step-brothers. Relievers are physically distant from their teammates in the dugout and bound by a different set of routines. But a bench-clearing can feel like a chance to demonstrate their commitment to the larger group: They know they’re far away, and they know they’ll probably be too late, but they’re still making the journey, distance (and barriers) be damned.”

“We could veer off here into a deeper discussion of why, for the white evangelical audience of CCM, Amy Grant “counts” as a “Christian singer” while Aretha and Mavis and Al Green don’t. And thus we could discuss the unspoken, yet unsubtle reasons that “CCM” and “Black Gospel” exist as separate categories. But that would require, at a minimum, several doctoral dissertations and a background syllabus longer than any of us will ever live long enough to read.”

“Assuming MLB eventually expands, the following is an argument for radical realignment and the end of interleague play.”

“Our research suggests that there may be a problem of overconfidence getting in the way of learning, because if people think they know a lot, they have minimal motivation to learn more. People with more extreme anti-scientific attitudes might first need to learn about their relative ignorance on the issues before being taught specifics of established scientific knowledge.”

RIP, Paul Sorvino, actor known for Goodfellas and Law and Order among many other roles, father of Mira Sorvino.

“As I said, there are people outside who find it a little hard to stomach, that someone who looks like me would play this part. But that’s an issue they have to deal with and I don’t have to. The issue is always the same I just have to say the lines convincingly and avoid bumping into the furniture.”

RIP, Bob Rafelson, director of the movie Five Easy Pieces and co-creator of The Monkees.

RIP, Diane Kennedy, cookbook author and culinary anthropologist.

Good call, Hulu, but you shouldn’t have put yourself in that position to begin with.

“Here are nine of the biggest remaining things we still don’t know about Jan. 6.”

“Will the pro-abortion rights billionaires please stand up?”

“A Retrospective on the 2015 Ashley Madison Breach”.

RIP, Carey Latimore, professor and scholar of African-American history.

Yeah, polio is starting to make a comeback. Get your vaccinations!

“Anecdotal reports indicate that more people have been undergoing permanent birth control procedures since the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which struck down Roe. Dr. Kavita Arora, who chairs the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ ethics committee, said providers across the country are beginning to see an influx of patients into their operating rooms.”

Boy, those wacky disappearing text messages, am I right?

“We’re Going to See Abortion Fugitives. Here’s How to Protect Them.”

RIP, Bill Russell, 11-time NBA champion, first Black head coach of a team in a major sports league, writer, broadcaster, civil rights activist, and more.

RIP, Samuel Sandoval, WWII veteran and Navajo Code Talker.

