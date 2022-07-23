Off the Kuff Rotating Header Image

Arredondo won’t be fired just yet

Jul 23rd, 2022
by Charles Kuffner.

Gonna have to wait a little longer.

Uvalde school officials have postponed a scheduled Saturday meeting to decide whether to fire police Chief Pete Arredondo at the superintendent’s recommendation.

Arredondo’s lawyer asked the district to postpone the meeting amid due-process concerns, the district announced Friday afternoon. The district did not announce a new meeting date.

Arredondo remains on administrative leave.

See here for the background. This was the early-breaking story, so there may be more to it by now. Whatever the case, this will eventually happen. I don’t think Pete Arredondo can put this off for too long.

