Arredondo won’t be fired just yet

Gonna have to wait a little longer.
Uvalde school officials have postponed a scheduled Saturday meeting to decide whether to fire police Chief Pete Arredondo at the superintendent’s recommendation.
Arredondo’s lawyer asked the district to postpone the meeting amid due-process concerns, the district announced Friday afternoon. The district did not announce a new meeting date.
Arredondo remains on administrative leave.
See here for the background. This was the early-breaking story, so there may be more to it by now. Whatever the case, this will eventually happen. I don’t think Pete Arredondo can put this off for too long.