Texas blog roundup for the week of August 1

The Texas Progressive Alliance would prefer there to be fewer right-wing billionaires with hegemonic fantasies as it brings you this week's roundup.

Off the Kuff writes again and again and again about the chaotic legal landscape we find ourselves in following the Dobbs decision.

SocraticGadfly, fresh off vacation to parts of the Southwest where he grew up, notes that Aridzona still refuses to face water reality.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Grits for Breakfast wants to know why the training curriculum for the Austin Police Department is unable to get rid of some John Birch Society propaganda.

Texas 2036 is worried about the effect of drought on Texas’ agriculture.

Space City Weather expects little to no tropical storm activity at least into early August.

Dan Solomon comments on the lack of free speech implications in the Alex Jones trial.

John Coby provides some insight into the political contributions of Texas’ current top oligarchs.

Rice University announces an engineering breakthrough that shows how to repurpose deceased spiders as mechanical grippers, and y’all just need to see it for yourselves.

