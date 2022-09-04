So what would a dragon smell like, anyway?

“An Afghan family slowly adapts to life in Austin a year after the Taliban takeover”.

“The Case for the 16-Year-Old Vote”.

“Voters in Florida’s panhandle will choose this November between two of the most polarizing political figures in the state.”

“Alvin Bragg is widely viewed as struggling in his job as Manhattan DA. But is that assessment fair — should it be reevaluated with the benefit of hindsight and the developments over the past week in his office’s Trump investigation?”

“Can you inoculate people against misinformation before they even see it? This study says yes.”

RIP, Gwen Barclay, trailblazing Houston chef and pioneer in farm-to-table cooking.

“We still don’t know how many. We still don’t know why. We just know that doing what [Trump] did was not simply an act of ignoring the law, it directly put at risk US intelligence assets and US national security. This is not a story about documents.”

“The 4 major criminal probes into Donald Trump, explained”.

“Schenectady, Schenectady, God shed His grace on thee…”

“The Federal Trade Commission sued an Idaho-based data company Monday, accusing it of selling location data from hundreds of millions of mobile devices that could be used to track people at abortion clinics and other sensitive locations.”

Republicans in disarray.

RIP, Mikhail Gorbachev, last leader of the Soviet Union.

“In some instances, even the FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional clearances before they were permitted to review certain documents.”

It’s nice to know that some people get the lawyers they deserve.

“If you’re younger than 21, you should still be able to buy a can of whipped cream in New York. You just can’t buy a whippet, or whip-it, a small nitrous oxide-filled charger used to aerosolize the dessert topping.”

RIP, Barbara Ehrenreich, author and activist whose best-known work was the book “Nickel and Dimed”.

Related Posts: