Texas blog roundup for the week of August 29

Off the Kuff is gobsmacked by the contradictory opinions coming from Ken Paxton about public access to ballots.

SocraticGadfly, this spring, was glad to see any non-Republican running for county judge in his very red area. But, based on the Democrat’s initial flier, he expects to undervote the race.

The Texas Living Waters Project suggests that key solutions to Texas’ water woes are simpler than we think.

John Hryhorchuk and Dr. Joyce Beebe extol the economic potential of state parks for rural areas.

Jef Rouner says we still need Congress to truly fix student loan debt.

Reform Austin introduces us to the Arabic version of “In God We Trust”.

Tom Bonier analyzes the recent trends in Texas voter registration.

In The Pink Texas is back, baby.

