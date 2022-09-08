Texas blog roundup for the week of September 5

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes everyone a happy unofficial first week of autumn as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff comments on the Harris County versus the Comptroller situation.

Socratic Gadfly offers up complex, multi-sided obituary thoughts on a major international death, that being, of course Mikhail Gorbachev, and a major US social activist authorial one, Barbara Ehrenreich.

Stace tells us about National Science Foundation Grant to Texas State University which will study border migrant deaths.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Dr. Hannah Lebovitz relates a lovely story about a Jewish faith leader in Corsicana.

Your Local Epidemiologist has the Cliff notes on fall COVID boosters.

The 19th marks the first anniversary of SB8, the Texas vigilante bounty-hunter anti-abortion law, going into effect.

Texas 2036 previews the largest fund balance in our history.

The Observer talks to Librotraficante about combatting censorship.

D Magazine reports on some good First Amendment news.

