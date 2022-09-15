Texas blog roundup for the week of September 12

The Texas Progressive Alliance hummed a few bars of “God Save The Queen” as we compiled this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzes the latest poll of Texas and Harris County.

SocraticGadfly said Beto O’Rourke needs to fire himself as chief campaign strategist.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas 2036 warns that the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, could happen here.

The Texas Living Waters Project released a study showing how much water we lose in this state due to old infrastructure.

Texas Monthly gives a fond final farewell to Paul Burka.

The Texas Signal reports on the first day of school in Uvalde.

The TSTA Blog argues that it’s the disrespect for democracy that disqualifies so many Texas Republicans from holding office.

The Dallas Observer notes the Cards Against Humanity protest against anti-abortion laws.

