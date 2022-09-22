Texas blog roundup for the week of September 19

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Ukraine as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has another poll to dig into.

SocraticGadfly offers up a number of thoughts on the death of Ken Starr.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Reform Austin would like to dial down the rhetoric about which cities are “dangerous”.

The Texas Signal lists all the ways that having a Democratic Attorney General would make things better.

In The Pink Texas is ready to start reading all of Matt Krause’s banned books.

Melissa Fletcher Stoeltje counts the ways that Texas fails its kids.

Jessica Shortall resorted to quoting Sid Miller to rebut Greg Abbott’s nonsense about the border.

Amanda Marcotte explores the deeply racist roots of shipping migrants to other states under false pretenses.

