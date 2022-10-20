Texas blog roundup for the week of October 17

The Texas Progressive Alliance has three cheers for a jury in Connecticut along with its weekly roundup.

Off the Kuff re-posts interviews with Janet Dudding, candidate for Comptroller, and Jay Kleberg, candidate for Land Commissioner.

SocraticGadfly offers his thoughts on what’s next for Tulsi Gabbard.

========================

And here are some posts from other Texas blogs.

Texas Monthly interviews Secretary of State John Scott and tries to get him to understand why there are so many crazy people shouting about bogus election conspiracies.

Reform Austin reviews the 31 anti-Greg Abbott videos produced by Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater.

The Texas Signal takes issue with the Houston Chronicle’s endorsement of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s opponent.

Grits for Breakfast presents the incredible history of the Texas prison system baseball league.

The Bloggess grapples with the thumbs up emoji.

