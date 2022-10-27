Texas blog roundup for the week of October 24

The Texas Progressive Alliance exhorts everyone to go vote as they bring you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff interviews Rochelle Garza, who would be the best Attorney General the state has had since the 90s if elected.

SocraticGadfly has two strategery thoughts related to the midterms nationally, namely that neither inflation whataboutism of the Pelosi stripe, nor “But Republicans” (and the implied “Only Republicans” by Team Blue activists on entitlements privatization, are likely to work well with independent-minded independent voters.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Dallas Observer reports on the violence that Texas nurses are seeing at their workplaces.

The Houston Press lists ten MRA and incel red flags to look for.

Texas 2036 explores the fear of losing access to water.

In the Pink Texas would like to have some words with undecided voters.

Paradise in Hell shakes his head at the DNA kit rollout in Texas elementary schools.

