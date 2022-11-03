Texas blog roundup for the week of October 31

The Texas Progressive Alliance says that the only thing scarier than Halloween is not voting. Think about that while you read this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff notes the remarkable case of the Libertarian candidate for Attorney General endorsing Democratic candidate Rochelle Garza because he sees Ken Paxton as such a threat to freedom.

SocraticGadfly looks at the Congressional Progressive Caucus’ craven collapse to Biden and leadership on Ukraine, despite the fact that the majority of Americans say they want the US to lead the push for a negotiated solution. (Note from Charles: I do not endorse this position. That letter was dumb and wrong and they looked like fools sending it. I stand with Ukraine.)

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Houstonia introduces you to the seven families behind some of Houston’s best-known restaurants.

Jef Rouner does not have a favorite conspiracy theory.

Your Local Epidemiologist reports on the triple threat of RSV, COVID, and the flu.

Texas 2036 reviews our performance on the National Report Card.

Texas Monthly says it’s OK to fear the robot dogs that I had previously had no idea about and thus hadn’t been worried about before now.

