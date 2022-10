All of the judicial Q&As for this cycle

At the end of the primary cycle, I rounded up all of the interviews and judicial Q&As done for the primaries and runoffs, so that you’d have them in one place. As I ran the November interviews, I included links to the others I had done before, but I never did round up all of the latest judicial Q&As. Here they are now, in case you want to review them before you vote.

Justice Julie Countiss, Chief Justice, First Court of Appeals

Ted Wood, Chief Justice, First Court of Appeals

Judge Mike Engelhart, , First Court of Appeals, Place 4

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Lori Chambers Gray, 262nd Criminal District Court

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Judge Beau Miller, 190th Civil District Court

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Judge Donna Roth, 295th Civil District Court

Judge Gloria Lopez, 308th Family District Court

Judge Linda Dunson, 309th Family District Court

Judge Sonya Heath, 310th Family District Court

Judge Michelle Moore, 314th Juvenile District Court

Judge Audrie Lawton Evans, Harris County Civil Court at Law #1

Judge LaShawn Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #3

Judge Alex Salgado, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #1

Judge Shannon Baldwin, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #4

Judge Toria Finch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #9

Judge Genesis Draper, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #12

Je’Rell Rogers, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #14

Judge Tonya Jones, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #15

Judge Jerry Simoneaux, Harris County Probate Court #1

Pamela Medina, Harris County Probate Court #2

Judge Jason Cox, Harris County Probate Court #3

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

