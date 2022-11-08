Texas blog roundup for the week of November 7

The Texas Progressive Alliance really hopes you voted and voted wisely as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff reviews the problem of Secretary of State John Scott again.

SocraticGadfly describes a long-form piece in last week’s NYT Magazine as nothing other than an attempt to revive “Russiagate” for the midterms.

==================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Wendi Gordon calls on her fellow Christians to denounce Christian nationalism.

Raise Your Hand Texas warns that vouchers hurt all students.

Juanita reacts to the jailing of True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht for contempt of court.

Billy Binion writes about a legal case in Laredo that threatens basic journalism.

The Texas Civil Rights Project is still calling on the Justice Department to send federal monitors to Harris County to fight voter intimidation efforts.

Related Posts: