Today is Election Day

Get out and vote if you haven’t done so yet.

It’s time to represent Harris County!

☑️ Election Day is Tuesday with 782 Polling Locations spread across the county.

📍 Find a location near your work or home at http://harrisvotes.com/Polling-Locations

#Election2022 #YourVoteYourVoice #HarrisVotes — Harris County Elections (@HarrisVotes) 8:10 AM – 05 November 2022

Here’s the interactive map to find the polling location nearest you. Remember that you can vote anywhere in the county, so “nearest you” is however you want to define it. Note that they show 50 locations at a time, so if you’re not seeing anything near you, either click through the “Next 50” button or just enter your address and search for your locations. An alphabetical list of them is here.

I’ll be up late tracking results, which will probably not be final until I’ve given up the ghost and gone to bed. I’ll at least have summaries of the state and local elections of interest. I have no idea what to expect, so we’ll just find out together. Happy voting!

