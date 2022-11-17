Texas blog roundup for the week of November 14

The Texas Progressive Alliance is relieved that democracy is still a thing as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff gives his opening thoughts about the 2022 election.

SocraticGadfly takes an in-depth look at the latest story on COVID possibly being a lab leak, per reporting by Pro Publica about a Senate minority report.

==================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Quorum Report brought the sad news that Democratic strategist, writer, bon vivant, and TPA member Harold Cook had passed away. The TPA is deeply saddened by his passing.

Fellow TPA member Rachel Truair eulogizes Harold Cook.

The Texas Observer reports that the National Butterfly Center in the border town of Mission has bounced back after being attacked by feral Trumpers.

CultureMap Houston discusses the greatest Texan musician you’ve probably never heard of.

Texas 2036 proposes its 2023 legislative agenda.

G. Elliott Morris examines how and why the better pollsters and poll aggregators got the 2022 midterms right.

