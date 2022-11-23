Texas blog roundup for the week of November 28

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes everyone a happy Thanksgiving as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has a different idea about how to assess the performance of the Texas Democratic Party and its candidates in this election.

SocraticGadfly offers his 2022 election post-mortem for Texas Democrats and Greens.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Dwight Silverman gives a primer on Mastodon, the open source alternative to Twitter.

Your Local Epidemiologist reviews the current mortality data for COVID.

The Austin Chronicle explains why Texas is so vulnerable to climate change.

Juanita is mad about that judge who barred the League of Women Voters from attending a naturalization ceremony.

In the Pink Texas takes a breath after the midterms.

