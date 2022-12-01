Texas blog roundup for the week of November 28

The Texas Progressive Alliance is now emotionally ready to start hearing Christmas music as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at the mishigoss over provisional ballots in Harris County, which for now at least resulted in a favorable ruling for counting them all.

SocraticGadfly looks at the Pro Publica/Vanity Fair longform on the likelihood of the WIV lab leak hypothesis for COVID, and notes it’s comprehensive and holds up well, some tribalist-type pushback aside.

Texas Monthly tries to explain the year in book banning.

The San Antonio Report brings news of a successful attempt to use drones to transport donor organs within Texas and Oklahoma.

Juanita interprets the recent news about the Former Guy and the guy who used to be Kanye.

The Texas Observer attends Denton’s Trans Pride Fest.

In the Pink checks out the newly-appointed special prosecutor for the Former Guy.

Steve Vladeck explains his family’s Thanksgiving traditions.

