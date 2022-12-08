Texas blog roundup for the week of December 5

It’s beginning to look a lot like the weekly Texas Progressive Alliance blog roundup, everywhere you go.

Off the Kuff reminds you to never believe a word Ken Paxton says about “voter fraud”.

SocraticGadfly talks about a citizen suit in New Mexico and other environmental briefs.

======================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The TSTA Blog warns about Dan Patrick’s con job regarding school vouchers.

In the Pink Texas is not impressed by Ted Cruz and John Cornyn’s No votes against the Respect For Marriage Act.

The Dallas Observer notes the Metroplex’s connection to the rise of soccer in the US.

The Current ridicules the legal arguments against President Biden’s student debt relief order.

Amber Briggle reminds us how much the families of transgender children have suffered at the hands of the state in Texas.

Amanda Marcotte revisits the misogyny-to-fascism pipeline.

