Texas blog roundup for the week of December 12

The Texas Progressive Alliance welcomes Britney Griner back home as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff derides the election contest filed by a loser judicial candidate in Harris County.

SocraticGadfly took an in-depth, critical look at Angela Merkel’s bombshell in Der Spiegal, about using the 2014 Minsk Accords to string out Putin and other things.

=======================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Rivers McCown tried to find some meaning in the Deshaun Watson return to NFL action against the Houston Texans.

Reform Austin flags a WaPo story about how Texas law enforcement agencies fail to report police shootings to the FBI as required by law.

The Observer reports on unionization efforts at Texas solar power companies.

CultureMap explains the city of Houston’s new program aimed at helping Houstonians purchase and install rooftop solar panels and battery storage.

It’s Not Hou It’s Me plugs the Galaxy Lights exhibit at Space Center Houston.

Th San Antonio Report hosted a debate for and against a proposal to ban horse-drawn carriages in that city.

