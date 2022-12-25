Off the Kuff Rotating Header Image

Say goodbye to 2022, Mel Torme

Dec 25th, 2022
by Charles Kuffner.

We have our traditions at this here weblog, and this is one of them. Enjoy, as I know you will, my favorite Christmas story. And may 2023 be better than 2022. Stay safe and warm and be well, y’all.

