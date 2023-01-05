Texas blog roundup for the week of January 2

The Texas Progressive Alliance still cannot believe that the year 2023 is not off in the distant future as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff gets back to doing data analyses of the 2022 election in Harris County by looking at the County Judge and Lite Guv, AG, and Ag Commissioner races.

SocraticGadflhy looked at how Texas Parks and Wildlife got all butt-hurt over Endangered Species Act listing for the lesser prairie chicken.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Steve Vladeck explains just what Title 42 actually is.

Mothers Against Greg Abbott tells a story of Christmas and immigrants.

Texas Monthly gives their favorite photos from 2022.

The Dallas Observer names the worst Karens of 2022.

The Observer reports on the likely undercount of the COVID death rate for people of color.

