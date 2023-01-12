Texas blog roundup for the week of January 9

The Texas Progressive Alliance mourns the death of labor stalwart David Van Os as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff took another look at how statewide races played out in Harris County.

SocraticGadfly takes a skeptical look at the so-called People’s CDC and some of the claims — and straight misinformation — about COVID that it’s putting out. (NOTE: This is NOT COVID denialist/minimalist misinfo; rather, it’s from the “other side.”)

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Amanda Marcotte connects the Speaker election bellyflop to the January 6 insurrection.

Colin Strother offers some unsolicited advice to Kevin McCarthy.

Texas 2036 previews the legislative session.

The Dallas Observer warns that there’s already a “Don’t Say Gay” bill in the pipeline.

Texas Monthly commends UT for firing men’s basketball coach Chris Beard.

In the Pink Texas says goodbye to Pope Emeritus Benedict.

