Texas blog roundup for the week of January 23

The Texas Progressive Alliance is ready for pitchers and catchers to report as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzes 2022 Democratic performance inside and outside the City of Houston.

SocraticGadfly looked at Nancy Pelosi getting an exorcism and other things from her Maureen Dowd interview.

======================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Matt Angle searches in vain for a Greg Abbott “signature achievement”.

Therese Odell lists some TV shows of merit and note from 2022.

In the Pink Texas marvels at the fight between two of the worst members of Congress.

The Texas Signal looks at the campuses now banning TikTok from their WiFi networks.

Equality Texas provides its legislative bill tracker.

Every Texan explains why we need a fully staffed state government.

Related Posts: