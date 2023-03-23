Texas blog roundup for the week of March 20

The Texas Progressive Alliance can’t believe that two top seeds were knocked out before the Sweet 16 as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff wrote about that unhinged abortion pill lawsuit.

Socratic Gadfly, on hearing the latest, like Antony with Caesar, but, really, comes to bury Rod Dreher, not to praise him.

What Would Jane Austen Do has a few words for Florida.

Reform Austin reports on the State Senate giving the finger to green energy.

The Austin Chronicle writes about a musicians’ rally for increased pay at South By Southwest.

El Paso Matters documents the link between climate change and your allergies.

Texas 2036 supports legislation to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers to one year.

