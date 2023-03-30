Texas blog roundup for the week of March 27

The Texas Progressive Alliance has left its busted bracket behind and turned its gaze towards Opening Day as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks over the 2022 State House election numbers to see what happened last year and where the action may be in the near future.

Socratic Gadfly goes to his second blog, on philosophy, the arts and related issues, and takes a look at the Dallas Museum’s launch of seeking $175 million for a major expansion.

Amber Briggle is exhausted but still fighting to protect Texas trans kids.

The Fort Worth Report profiles freshman State Rep. Salman Bhojani.

Juanita is spitting mad at former Lite Guv Ben Barnes.

Scott Braddock is supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s annual fundraiser, in honor of the late Michelle Kronberg.

G. Elliott Morris takes a deep dive into Republican primary polling about The Former Guy.

In the Pink Texas has thoughts about Ron DeSantis and chocolate pudding.

