I’ll help you pack, dude

This story about the furniture guy’s latest temper tantrum about Harris County took me a couple of hours to work up the mental energy to click on. Now that I have, my reaction is simply this: Just fucking move to Montgomery County already. Or Galveston or Waller or Chambers or wherever, I don’t care. I’m in what I suspect is a large group of people who used to have vaguely positive feelings about this guy, because of his goofy TV commercial persona and deserved reputation for offering financial aid to people who need it following a disaster. I always knew he had terrible politics, but people have layers and life is a rich pageant and all that. At this point, he’s just another obnoxious sore loser crybaby, and no one has time for that. Go be miserable somewhere else and leave us out of it.

