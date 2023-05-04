Texas blog roundup for the week of May 1

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes you all a sturdy maypole and an inexhaustible supply of ribbons as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff takes another look at the evidence-free claims made by Republicans in their lawsuits to overturn 2022 elections in Harris County.

SocraticGadfly takes a close and skeptical look at Tablet Mag’s puff-piece interview of RFK Jr.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Diego Alvarado calls attention to the large number of Texans who die on the job, and what we should do about it.

The Fort Worth Report asks who would want to be the new Tarrant County elections administrator.

The Dallas Observer reports on the allegations of sexual assault and a purported cover-up in Navarro College’s cheer program.

The Houston Press gives an update on the new processes in place in Harris County for the May election.

The San Antonio Report attended the Cornynation drag show.

