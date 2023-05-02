House investigations committee sets a hearing

Put it on your calendar.

The Texas House Committee on General Investigating unanimously agreed on Monday that a lawmaker may have been involved in inappropriate workplace conduct and set a due process hearing into the matter for Thursday.

The committee did not identify the target of the investigation, which member Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, referred to only as “Matter B.”

The committee is believed to be looking into the behavior of at least two representatives, Democrat Jolanda Jones of Houston and Republican Bryan Slaton of Royse City.

[…]

The investigative committee announced the due process hearing after meeting for almost two hours privately, in executive session, Monday morning. Neither Jones nor Slaton was present. It was unclear whether the hearing would be closed to the public or not.

The committee, made up of three Republicans and two Democrats and chaired by Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, investigates alleged wrongdoing in government and potential misconduct by members. It issued four subpoenas in April but did not identify what they were for.