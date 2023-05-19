Texas blog roundup for the week of May 15

The Texas Progressive Alliance can almost taste the “sine die” as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has closely followed the Dallas ransomware story.

SocraticGadfly read carefully world-renowned UT economist James K. Galbreath’s new paper that notes sanctions often aren’t crushing Russia but are even helping it at times, and discussed in detail how well he marshals his evidence, along with additional corroboration.

=============================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blog.

Andrea Grimes plumbs the depths of the dominant gun-loving culture.

In The Pink also has some thoughts about guns in our state.

Robert Moore reviews a book that tells the story of former Nazi scientists living in El Paso and how their children received a better education than the children of color that were already there.

Texas 2036 looks at legislation that could help alleviate medical debt.

The Austin Chronicle reports on the (as of the weekend) forthcoming strike at the Austin American-Statesman.

Robert Rivard can hardly keep track of what mass shooting we’re supposed to be praying about now.

Related Posts: