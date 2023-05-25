Texas blog roundup for the week of May 22

The Texas Progressive Alliance isn’t emotionally ready for “Succession” to end as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff wades through the ridiculous Fifth Circuit hearing on the mifepristone lawsuit appeal.

SocraticGadfly notes that, given his pre-Lege career, Bryan Slaton is an exemplar of an ongoing Southern Baptist sex abuse scandal the denomination still refuses to fully address.

====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

G. Elliott Morris looks at polling and forecasting in 2024 and beyond.

Amanda Marcotte is more worried about disinformation than AI.

The Texas Living Waters Project is glad to see the Lege finally pay some attention to fixing leaks and replacing aging water infrastructure.

Texas 2036 reports on the effort to expand broadband access in Texas.

Reform Austin reports on the Bonnen brothers’ bum deal to start funneling Medicaid dollars into more private, profit-driven companies’ pockets.

