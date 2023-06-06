Off the Kuff Rotating Header Image

Second contender for CD32 announces

Jun 6th, 2023
by Charles Kuffner.

With more to come, I’m sure.

Justin Moore’s website is here, his Facebook page is here, and you can see that announcement as a Twitter thread here. No news stories that I have seen yet, I got this via Daily Kos’ Wednesday Morning Digest, who spotted it on Trib reporter Patrick Svitek’s Twitter feed. Justin Moore joins Brian Williams and likely at least a couple more. I will keep an eye out on developments and of course the July campaign finance reports.

UPDATE: Indeed, two State Reps are also fixing to jump in; I’ll have more on that tomorrow.

Posted in: Election 2024.
