Second contender for CD32 announces

With more to come, I’m sure.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Justin Moore’s website is here, his Facebook page is here, and you can see that announcement as a Twitter thread here. No news stories that I have seen yet, I got this via Daily Kos’ Wednesday Morning Digest, who spotted it on Trib reporter Patrick Svitek’s Twitter feed. Justin Moore joins Brian Williams and likely at least a couple more. I will keep an eye out on developments and of course the July campaign finance reports.

UPDATE : Indeed, two State Reps are also fixing to jump in; I’ll have more on that tomorrow.

Related Posts: