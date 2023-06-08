Texas blog roundup for the week of June 5

The Texas Progressive Alliance is stocking up on impeachment GIFs as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff games out the best political outcome of the Paxton impeachment saga.

SocraticGadfly talks about the origins of Memorial Day.

========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Dallas Observer notes the five craziest moments involving North Texas legislators this session.

Kimberly Vered Shashoua says that trans teens in Texas deserve so much better.

The Current reports on a grassroots effort to amend San Antonio’s strict ordinances that regulate exotic dancers.

The Texas Living Waters Project names some winners and losers from the past legislative session.

The Fort Worth Report profiles small business owner Carlie Alaniz after she was discriminated against by a local homophobic crafts fair.

Related Posts: