Justice Department follows up with Tarrant County

Officials at the U.S. Department of Justice have committed to meeting with Tarrant County’s top Democrats to discuss the letter they sent requesting an investigation into voting rights.

The Democrats, under the lead of U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey of Fort Worth, penned a letter in May asking for an investigation into whether the actions of GOP leaders like county judge Tim O’Hare violated the rights of minority voters.

The six Democrats who signed the letter, including Commissioners Alisa Simmons and Roy Charles Brooks, cited the recent resignation of elections administrator Heider Garcia and the creation of the election integrity task force.

“I’m pleased to have the commitment of officials with U. S. Department of Justice to meet with me, Commissioner Roy Brooks, and other Tarrant County leaders to directly address the grave concerns we have regarding voter suppression in Tarrant as expressed in our letter to the Department of Justice last month,” Veasey wrote in an emailed statement early Tuesday.