Yeah, I dunno.

Former At-Large City Councilmember Jack Christie is considering a run for mayor, and attorney Tony Buzbee said he has not ruled out a run despite taking on Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment defense. Christie, a Republican who also served as Spring Branch ISD board president and a trustee for the State Board of Education, said supporters are encouraging to get him in the race. “I’m considering it, but far from signing up,” said Christie. “They’re laying out a plan that they think can be a winnable political campaign … I’m honored that I’d be considered within a very good group of candidates.” The former council member said he does not have a particular timeline in mind to make a decision. Candidates have until Aug. 21 to file for a place on the November ballot. […] City elections are nonpartisan, but the field so far is mostly made up of Democrats and left-leaning candidates. Christie, a Republican, could seek to consolidate conservative voters.

I’ve been saying for awhile that I believe there’s room for a Republican in the Mayor’s race. It’s just that I believe that the Republican that there’s room for – the kind of Republican that other Republicans will want to vote for – is a modern Trumpist Republican, the kind of person who participates in Republican primaries. Whatever you think about Jack Christie, unless something has drastically changed he ain’t that. Neither is fellow former Council member MJ Khan, who is in the race.

I could be wrong about this. It may be that the typical Republican voter will vote for anyone in a City of Houston race who claims the GOP label, even if they’d normally see them as a dirty RINO in a primary context. It may be that City of Houston elections have a disproportionate number of non-Trumpist Republicans in them, the businessman types who were the bulk of the party in the 80s and 90s and aughts. It may be that the Trumpist Republican City of Houston voters are so freaked out by the idea of Mayor John Whitmire or Mayor Sheila Jackson Lee that they’ll hold their noses and vote for the dirty RINO as a talisman to ward off the the likelihood of a Whitmire-Jackson Lee runoff and give them something to look forward to in December. Maybe they’re more pragmatic than I give them credit for, which is not very much.

Like I said, I dunno. I’m skeptical of all of the reasons I cited above, but these are strange times. I don’t know what these people might do. I doubt that either Christie or Khan is likely to be a threat to anyone in the Mayor’s race. They don’t have money, they don’t have name recognition, and I really don’t think they’ll have activist energy. But we’ll see.

As for Tony Buzbee, if you had your sound turned on you would have heard my eyes rolling all the way to the back of my head. To borrow from Olivia Rodrigo, he’s the biggest fame-fucker in the city. And if I have to write about him again, I’ll tell you how I really feel.

Related Posts: