Texas blog roundup for the week of July 17

The Texas Progressive Alliance is too heat-addled to say anything clever as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff covers the first lawsuit filed against the anti-trans gender-affirming care ban.

SocraticGadfly talks aboutZelensky as the new Yeltsin.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project posted a letter the project is sending to every Democrat running for municipal office in Houston in 2023.

=========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Observer reports on how Texas wastes renewable energy, even during summer heatwaves, because of its inadequate transmission network.

Grits for Breakfast has a new micro-history zine coming out that you can pre-order.

The Current relays a weird conversation between comedian Tom Segura and our cringey junior Senator, Ted Cruz.

In the Pink Texas is not impressed by radicalized political mamas.

The Austin Chronicle notes a forthcoming 30th anniversary celebration of Dazed and Confused.

The Bloggess investigates splooting.

Related Posts: