Houston is a finalist for the 2028 RNC

Whoopie.

Houston is a finalist to host the 2028 Republican National Convention and a decision is expected to be made later this month, officials with Houston First Corp. said Thursday.

The local government corporation, which markets and operates the city’s performing arts and convention centers, plans to bring a framework agreement before the City Council on Wednesday for approval, according to a statement from Houston First Corporation President and CEO Michael Heckman.

“Houston First hopes to have the opportunity to host this major, national event in our city which will bring tens of thousands of guests and considerable economic impact to our city,” Heckman wrote.

Miami and Nashville are the other two finalists, according to a Houston First spokeswoman.

If Houston is selected, the convention will take place in July or August 2028, and could attract as many as 50,000 people to the city, according to a 2022 letter supporting the bid by Heckman.

The convention primarily would be held at the Toyota Center and the George R. Brown Convention Center, according to Houston First.