Houston “wins” 2028 RNC

Houston will host the 2028 Republican National Convention, landing the high-profile event for the first time in more than 30 years.

GOP officials announced the selection Friday during their summer meeting, giving Houston the nod over finalists Nashville and Miami. City officials have estimated the event could bring as many as 50,000 visitors to the city, with millions of dollars in economic activity.

Toyota Center is slated to host the the convention’s general session, and other events will be held at Minute Maid Park and the George R. Brown Convention Center. Houston last hosted a national convention in 1992, when then-President George H.W. Bush was nominated for re-election at the Astrodome.

“As the nation’s most diverse and inclusive city, we believe Houston represents the future of the United States, and our aspirations for the country,” said Michael Heckman, the president and CEO of Houston First Corp., the city’s convention arm. “We’re excited to show off these attributes and our hospitality. We do it every day, and we look forward to doing it again in 2028.”