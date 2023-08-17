Texas blog roundup for the week of August 14

The Texas Progressive Alliance is now also waiting to see what a grand jury in San Antonio does to rid us all of a political crook as it brings you this week’s roundup. On a more serious note, the TPA stands with the people of Hawaii as they recover from that terrible wildfire last week. Here’s how you can help if you are so inclined.

Off the Kuff writes about that federal grand jury in San Antonio, which is now hearing testimony about Ken Paxton.

SocraticGadfly, back from vacation, was stimulated by something he saw during it to write about climate change hypocrisy in Colorado.

Dos Centavos tells us his feelings regarding the idea of TXDPS on Houston streets after so many fiascos under Greg Abbott.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project says Houston Mayoral candidate John Whitmire wants Texas DPS troopers in Houston, but seems unaware that DPS boss Greg Abbott is himself a public safety threat to Houstonians.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas Monthly explains how the Big XII is still standing as the PAC-12 stands in ruins.

CultureMap introduces us to a documentary about how the Austin/San Antonio region may soon surpass the Houston region in size.

Reform Austin reports on how Texas’ gun culture fuels the fentanyl trade.

The San Antonio Report explores the de-religioning of America.

Chris Geidner looks at a bizarre judge’s order allowing an extremist advocacy group to do “religious liberty training” at Southwest Airlines.

The Austin Chronicle discusses the importance of Travis County DA Jose Garza’s re-election bid.

Bill Kelly got to visit the White House with the Astros and meet the President, all of which is quite cool.

