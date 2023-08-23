Menefee running for re-election

Not a surprise, but still good to see confirmed.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said Thursday he will be running for reelection in 2024, citing increased attention to politics with the upcoming municipal elections and the primary election filing period beginning Nov. 11 as the reason for his commitment now.

“I want to make sure once they’re tuned in, they know I plan to keep serving,” Menefee said.

A Harris County GOP spokesperson said at this time they are not aware of any Republicans announcing an intention to file for the County Attorney race and that there is time before filing begins.

Menefee said some of his second-term goals would be “to continue to protect the county against these attacks from state officials” and to focus on consumer protection. He highlighted his office’s role in litigation such as the $20 million settlement from e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL Labs after arguing the company deceptively marketed its products to children, as well as the county receiving $18 million from Volkswagen after the company used software that circumvented emissions monitoring.