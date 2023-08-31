Texas blog roundup for the week of August 28

The Texas Progressive Alliance is still staring (and laughing) at the Former Guy’s mugshot as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff stays on the Paxton impeachment beat, with the reminder that the real thing starts September 5.

From his second, religion and philosophy-focused blogsite, SocraticGadfly notes, months after having to excommunicate a neo-Nazi pastor, Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod president Matthew Harrison now has one of Fani Willis’ dirty 19 on his hands. And, in other bad religious news, the forged fake James Ossuary is coming to the Metroplex — for big grift and gilt.

Dos Centavos posts a Human Rights Watch report about their recent visit to the Texas Border.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project says elected Democrats who have endorsed John Whitmire for Mayor must take steps to limit the damage to down-ballot muncipal Houston Democrats from Whitmire’s need for strong Republican turnout.

========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Observer and the Dallas Observer are also poring through the impeachment managers’ massive evidence dump.

The Austin Chronicle has two posts about the layoffs at the Texas Tribune.

Franklin Strong cannot see how the Texas school library book “ratings” law can work.

Jef Rouner reassesses a key scene from the 80s classic The Breakfast Club.

The Bloggess presents her do-it-yourself horoscope.

CultureMap breaks the news about Season Five of Love is Blind being set in Houston.

Related Posts: