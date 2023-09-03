Uvalde DA to present mass shooting case to grand jury

Yeah, I know, what took so long?

The Uvalde County prosecutor said she’ll present a case stemming from the Robb Elementary School massacre to a grand jury by the end of this year.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has handed the findings of is investigation of the May 24, 2022, killing of 19 students and two teachers at the Uvalde school to District Attorney Christina Mitchell earlier this summer.

“I’ve had it since July — two months,” Mitchell said of the state police agency’s case file.

She said her office is still combing through a mountain of evidence.

The case file — produced by the Texas Rangers, an arm of DPS — includes police and federal agents’ reports and supplementary documents, transcripts of interviews of witnesses and survivors and recordings from school surveillance, police car and body-worn cameras, as well as video of the 18-year-old gunman buying guns at a Uvalde gun store before his rampage.

Mitchell declined to say what her investigation is focusing on, potential targets or what evidence will go before grand jurors.

[…]

Dr. Mark Escott, the chief medical officer for DPS and the city of Austin, has been leading a panel of experts sought by the Texas Rangers to try to determine whether any of the children or teachers killed at Robb could have survived if first responders had gotten to them quicker.

Officials have said the gunman appeared to have shot most of his victims within the first few minutes of entering Robb.

Mitchell has planned to use the results of the review by Escott and other medical experts to help determine whether to charge any responding officers. However, Escott told ABC News earlier this month that he had requested medical records from Mitchell’s office last fall but had yet to receive any of them.

“It’s been months,” he told ABC News in early August. “And the most important piece of evidence are the autopsies, and I don’t have any of those.”

Mitchell declined to comment on Escott’s remarks, whether her office has given him the information, or whether he remains a go-to medical expert for the investigation.

“It’s disappointing to have a potential expert on the case discussing it in the press,” Mitchell said.

Escott did not respond to a request for comment.