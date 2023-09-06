Website issues mostly fixed

I’m sure you noticed that the website looked funky all of a sudden for a few weeks, and now it has a different look that has brought back the right sidebar. It’s still not perfect, but it definitely looks better. Long story short, I needed to upgrade the PHP version on my site from the now-deprecated 7.4 to 8.1, and that had the effect of breaking some things because the WordPress theme I was using was no longer supported, which I did not know. After wrangling with my webhost’s support, I got PHP temporarily rolled back, which enabled me to install a new theme (hence the new look), and when that worked I re-upgraded PHP, this time with no fuss.
My webhost now provides its own WordPress install, which enables you to avoid dealing with all this technical minutiae, which I’m barely qualified to deal with. I’ve been on this host and using WordPress since before they offered that, so I’m a bit leery about doing that migration – on the one hand, it would allow me to forget about being a site admin, but I don’t know enough to know what the risks are in doing it. I’ll stay put for now and mull my options. In the meantime, thanks for your patience as we had a bit of an unexpected outage.
What theme are you using?
This theme is Twenty Ten:
https://wordpress.org/themes/twentyten/
I just wanted something relatively simple with a right-hand sidebar. The old theme was PrimePress.
Is it possible to make the site https instead of http? I feel a bit nervous about http.
J – HTTPS is enabled. This link will work:
https://www.offthekuff.com/wp/
It wasn’t always this way but I enabled that a little while ago. Thanks!
When my phone gets on desktop version, there’s no option to go back to mobile version. How do I get back to mobile version?
David, if you scroll all the way down to the bottom of the page you’ll see that option. However, on my Android it doesn’t seem to be working to restore the mobile version. I’d never tried switching to the desktop version from my phone before so I don’t know if this is a new issue. I’ll see what I can find out. Thanks!
David – Clearing the cache on my Android phone (just the cache, I left history and cookies alone) and then reloading the page got me back to the mobile version. Worth a try for you.