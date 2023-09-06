Website issues mostly fixed

I’m sure you noticed that the website looked funky all of a sudden for a few weeks, and now it has a different look that has brought back the right sidebar. It’s still not perfect, but it definitely looks better. Long story short, I needed to upgrade the PHP version on my site from the now-deprecated 7.4 to 8.1, and that had the effect of breaking some things because the WordPress theme I was using was no longer supported, which I did not know. After wrangling with my webhost’s support, I got PHP temporarily rolled back, which enabled me to install a new theme (hence the new look), and when that worked I re-upgraded PHP, this time with no fuss.

My webhost now provides its own WordPress install, which enables you to avoid dealing with all this technical minutiae, which I’m barely qualified to deal with. I’ve been on this host and using WordPress since before they offered that, so I’m a bit leery about doing that migration – on the one hand, it would allow me to forget about being a site admin, but I don’t know enough to know what the risks are in doing it. I’ll stay put for now and mull my options. In the meantime, thanks for your patience as we had a bit of an unexpected outage.

Related Posts: