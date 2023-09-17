Weekend link dump for September 17

The problem with a TV executive saying “we’ve got to be careful not to overuse the content” is that they’re probably already overusing the content, or at the very least planning to overuse it.

Get ready for the war on no-fault divorce, coming to a state legislature near you.

“If you’re scrolling through your feed on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and come across a post from an account that you’re not following, you just might be seeing an unlabeled ad.”

“But this broader take is something Republicans have piped up with quite often during the Trump years and after them: Anytime Dear Leader failed, it was because non-Republicans tricked or distracted or conspired against him. Trump has never been responsible for his own failures, which include getting caught attempting to extort the Ukrainian government, getting caught lying to federal investigators about highly sensitive nuclear and military secrets being kept in boxes in unsecured rooms of his for-profit Mar-a-Lago resort, or a pattern of promising to solve all of America’s problems anytime now, but possibly in two weeks, and seldom following up on any of it.”

Get those taxes.

RIP, Dennis Austin, co-creator of PowerPoint.

RIP, Charlie Robison, Houston-born singer-songwriter.

This is why some people like metal detectors.

Let them fight.

“Movements that can’t make positive arguments for their favored positions, even to friendly audiences, cease to be political movements properly understood and become something more like rearguard actions. They seek to use inertia, incumbency and stratagems to hold on to gains and do their best to avoid fights on the open ground of public opinion where at least incremental losses seem inevitable. That’s where anti-abortion, “pro-life” politics stands on the eve of the 2024 election.”

“HGTV Sells ‘The Brady Bunch’ House at a 9% Loss for $3.2 Million”.

“New York City’s pension funds and the state of Oregon sued Fox Corporation on Tuesday, alleging the company harmed investors by allowing Fox News to broadcast falsehoods about the 2020 election that exposed the network to defamation lawsuits.”

RIP, Zeus, pure-bred American Great Dane who was in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s tallest dog.

RIP, Fernando Botero, painter and sculptor whose depictions of people and objects in plump, exaggerated forms became emblems of Colombian art around the world.

