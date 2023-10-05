Intellectual property lawsuit against DeLorean dismissed after settlement reached

Whew.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing the heads of San Antonio-based DeLorean Motors ReImagined of stealing intellectual property from a previous employer, according to an Express-News report.

Last August, electric-vehicle maker Karma Automotive sued DeLorean CEO Joost de Vries and three other execs at the startup car company, claiming they stole trade secrets. The suit alleged the four — all of whom previously worked at California-based Karma — stole trade secrets and used them to establish DeLorean.

DeLorean is working to bring back the ’80s sports car featured in the Back to the Future movies as a an electric vehicle.

On Sept. 8, Judge Keith Ellison approved a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice, meaning the suit can’t be refiled, according to the Express-News. De Vries told the paper that his company and Karma reached an out-of-court agreement.

Earlier this year, the startup cut the number of reservation spots for its Alpha 5 model from 9,251 to 4,000, citing supply chain bottlenecks, Barron’s reports. The company has said it expects to deliver its first models sometime in 2025 to customers who made a $3,500 deposit.