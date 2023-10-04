Judge Hidalgo returns

Welcome back.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo thanked Harris County residents for their support Monday in a statement announcing her return to work after an extended leave of absence to receive mental health treatment.

Hidalgo said in the statement that she was “thrilled to be back,” and that her first day back on the job has included meeting with her staff and “slowly working through many supportive letters and notes.”

“Nobody would think twice to take time off work to recover from a heart attack or another physical ailment, and it should be the same way for mental illness,” she said in the statement. “With the treatment I’ve received, it no longer feels like I’m in a constant fight against depression. I hope that others who are struggling will look to my experience and feel empowered to get the help they need instead of suffering in silence.”

Hidalgo announced Aug. 7 that she had checked into an inpatient facility in late July for treatment for clinical depression. She said in a letter that she had been experiencing symptoms “for some time” but was not diagnosed until July. Hidalgo’s office declined to name the facility but said it was out of state.

Hidalgo initially said she and her medical team hoped she could return to her job by early September. Her office announced Sept. 14 that she would be extending her leave of absence until Oct. 2.