Texas blog roundup for the week of October 23

Every member of the Texas Progressive Alliance would be a better Speaker than Jim Jordan, and is also capable of putting together a better weekly blog roundup than he ever could.

Off the Kuff gave a couple of campaign finance updates for Houston City Council.

SocraticGadfly said he would accept no new Speaker of the House, even a government shutdown in a few weeks, if that’s what ti takes to block $100 billion in new foreign aid bribery.

Dos Centavos is excited about about Los Texmaniacs and La Marisoul’s Grammy noms.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project made his recommendations for 2023 Houston municipal elections.

====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Raise Your Hand Texas urges us to listen to Texas teachers.

The Austin Chronicle reported on a protest of Berry Aviation at the San Marcos Regional Airport for its role in flying migrants out of Texas at the behest of Ron DeSantis.

The Texas Observer reviews a book about Kathy Leissner Whitman, the wife of the notorious UT tower gunman.

The Current writes about the controversy surrounding singer Joe Lopez, a convicted sex offender who was going to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tejano Music Awards in San Antonio before a public outcry scrapped it.

Evil MoPac has some advice for new arrivals in Austin from California.

